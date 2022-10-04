Rural Nebraska woman accused of seeking to hire someone to kill 5 people

A rural Nebraska woman has been arrested after she was accused of seeking to hire someone to kill five people.

Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, has been booked into Dawson County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, making terroristic threats and five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the Gosper County Sheriff's Office last week heard from a resident about "suspicious comments" made by Miller. Gosper County officials then contacted the patrol, which had an undercover investigator contact Miller online.

Miller reportedly agreed to meet the investigator in person, and did so on Monday. In the meeting, the patrol said, Miller said she wanted to have five people killed and wanted to hire the investigator to carry out the slayings, the patrol said.

After Miller drove away from the meeting, the patrol said, troopers stopped her vehicle and arrested her.

Elwood is about 50 miles southwest of Kearney.