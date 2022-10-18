Sarpy County, South Sioux City file lawsuit against opioid consulting firm

Sarpy County and South Sioux City have filed a joint civil lawsuit against a national consulting firm for its role in marketing the addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin.

The county, which is just south of the Omaha city limits, and the northeast Nebraska city are seeking unspecified damages due to "substantial costs" because of opioid addiction that resulted from a "broad scheme to deceptively market opioids" by drug manufacturers with the help of McKinsey & Company, a New York-based consulting company hired by OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma to increase sales of the powerful painkiller.

Sarpy County and South Sioux City "... are experiencing a severe public health crisis and have suffered significant economic damages, including but not limited to increased costs related to public health, opioid-related crimes and emergencies, criminal justice and public safety," according to the lawsuit, which was filed last week.

It's one of dozens of similar federal suits filed against McKinsey by hundreds of cities, counties, school districts and Indian tribes across the country. It's thought to be the first filed by Nebraska municipalities.

The suits follow a $573 million settlement McKinsey reached in February 2021 with 47 states over its role in helping to market and boost OxyContin sales. Nebraska's share of the settlement was nearly $2.6 million.

Widely reported by national media, drug makers continually downplayed the risks of deaths from overdoses and addiction to OxyContin and other opioids, aggressively marketing them to physicians to prescribe to their patients. The resulting so-called opioid crisis has led to hundreds of thousands of deaths nationwide and thousands more fighting addiction and related health issues.

The lawsuit alleges McKinsey and drug companies knew of the dangers but continued their marketing strategies to maximize sales. It accuses them of unjust enrichment, conspiracy and racketeering committed through mail and wire fraud, using the mail and other means of communication to disseminate false and misleading information about the dangers of opioid use and creating a public health epidemic that is an ongoing public nuisance.

Sarpy County and South Sioux City are seeking an unspecified amount of compensatory damages for the costs caused by the opioid crisis, including health care, treatment and rehabilitation, law enforcement and public safety and other social services. Under federal law, those damages could be tripled.