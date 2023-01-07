Saunders County deputy injured in rollover

A Saunders County Sheriff's deputy was seriously injured when he lost control of his cruiser during a Friday night traffic stop.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the deputy attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on Highway 79 at about 10 p.m. on Friday. The vehicle fled from the stop and turned onto a county road at a high rate of speed.

Once on the county road, the speeding vehicle lost control and rolled into a field. The deputy lost control of his cruiser and rolled into a creek, at which point the cruiser caught on fire.

The driver who fled the traffic stop suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody following the incident.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was seriously injured in the crash and fire. He was first treated at the Saunders Medical Center and later transferred to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for observation.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crashes.

