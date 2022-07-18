Saunders County man to spend life in prison for murder of fiancée

A 27-year-old man from Malmo, Nebraska, will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his fiancée and leaving her body in their home for her two young children to find.

Kolton Barnes was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of his 27-year-old fiancée, Kayla Matulka. The court tacked on 85 to 106 years for the other six felony charges that Barnes was convicted of in May — namely two weapons charges, two counts of child abuse, animal abuse and tampering with physical evidence.

Matulka's body was found by her son, who was 11 years old at the time, on the morning of July 15, 2020. She had been strangled, beaten and stabbed 27 times. The family dog, Diesel, also had been stabbed to death.

Barnes pleaded not guilty to all charges and claimed during his trial that he killed Matulka in self-defense. He said that he came home to find Diesel dead and Matulka coming at him with a knife.

The jury didn't buy it. After a 12-day trial, it took them less than five hours to convict Barnes on all counts.

Prosecutors said Barnes killed Matulka after she called off their engagement via text and told him not to come back to the house. In text messages that he later deleted, Barnes told her that he would kick down the door to get inside if he had to.

"You need help and I can no longer help you," she had texted him. "I don't want you to come back and lay a single hand on me."

"We're engaged and getting married no matter what you're trying to say," Barnes replied.

The killing is believed to have taken place in the early hours of July 15 while the children were asleep. Barnes initially denied entering the house, but a neighbor's security camera caught him going in and out of the home several times between midnight and 3 a.m. The garage door showed signs of forced entry.

After murdering Matulka, Barnes contacted Matulka's mother and told her that the couple had gotten into a fight and he was locked out of the house. Matulka's mother told Barnes to come to her home in Blair — about an hour from Malmo — where he arrived shortly before 4 a.m. According to an affidavit, she told police that he had blood on his shorts and injuries to his hand and foot, which he blamed on self-inflicted injuries.

The next morning, Matulka's children woke up and were unable to find their mother or Barnes, who is not their father. They went to a neighbor's house, where they stayed for about half an hour.

When Matulka's son went back home to see if his mother and Barnes had returned, he found his mother's body on the floor of her bedroom. He informed the neighbor, who went to the scene and then called 911.

Matulka and Barnes had applied for a marriage license just one week before the murder.

This report contains material from the Lincoln Journal Star.