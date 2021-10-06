Saunders County sheriff says pot bust during traffic stop likely a record

A traffic stop Monday night on Nebraska Highway 92 resulted in what likely is the largest amount of marijuana ever confiscated in Saunders County.

A deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff's Office stopped a U-Haul truck for speeding on Nebraska Highway 92 just east of Wahoo. Deputes became suspicious that the truck's occupants might be involved in criminal activity, Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said Wednesday.

Deputy Kyle Kennebeck deployed K9 Mac, a Belgian Malinois, that indicated drugs were present. A search of the truck located 358 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana weighing nearly 400 pounds.

"I've been in law enforcement 44 years and there may have been a truck harvesting ditch weed that weighed more," Stukenholtz said. "This is a record (for Saunders County) as far as I can recall."

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The suspects are from California and New Mexico, Stukenholtz said.

