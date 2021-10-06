Saunders County sheriff says pot bust during traffic stop likely a record

A traffic stop Monday night on Nebraska Highway 92 resulted in what likely is the largest amount of marijuana ever confiscated in Saunders County.
A deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff's Office stopped a U-Haul truck for speeding on Nebraska Highway 92 just east of Wahoo. Deputes became suspicious that the truck's occupants might be involved in criminal activity, Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said Wednesday.
Deputy Kyle Kennebeck deployed K9 Mac, a Belgian Malinois, that indicated drugs were present. A search of the truck located 358 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana weighing nearly 400 pounds.
"I've been in law enforcement 44 years and there may have been a truck harvesting ditch weed that weighed more," Stukenholtz said. "This is a record (for Saunders County) as far as I can recall."
Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The suspects are from California and New Mexico, Stukenholtz said.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
"It's just beyond belief that somebody could be carrying on and meet their end in this manner," Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said.
A 19-year-old Papillion man killed one 18-year-old and wounded another during a marijuana deal in a Westroads parking lot last month, a prosecutor said Friday.
Kay Anderson faced a $500 fine, six months in jail or both on each of the four counts of which he was found guilty.
Authorities said three Omahans created seven fictitious companies and falsified documents in a scheme concocted to defraud a federal COVID relief program.
Christopher Gradoville, a Creighton University baseball administrator, was found fatally shot Thursday morning in the yard of a home near 61st and Pratt Streets.
A Council Bluffs police dog that was injured when he fell about three stories off a roof is expected to return to duty after his broken leg heals.
Three Omahans have been indicted by the U.S. Attorney for Nebraska on suspicion of fraudulently applying for more than $2 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.
An indictment of the former Dodge County attorney raises questions about the behavior of some law enforcement officers in the Fremont area.
Authorities say a body found in a Nebraska pond may be a Kearney man who has been missing more than a year.
A Douglas County District judge said he wouldn't issue a temporary order blocking the vaccine mandate, and he doesn't believe the students will ultimately prevail with their challenge to the rule.
A 19-year-old Papillion man was taken into custody Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in a Westroads Mall parking lot.
Opponents of the now-scuttled Keystone XL pipeline hailed an agreement between a Canadian company and Nebraska landowners to terminate the company's efforts to condemn their land.
Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass used his staff, access to a state criminal database and police officer friends to stalk his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, according to an indictment.
Anyone in one of those counties needing help from law enforcement, an ambulance or fire department in Saunders, Butler or Colfax County should call 402-443-1000.
A four-month operation targeting gang activity in the Omaha metro area has resulted in 231 arrests and the seizure of numerous firearms and illicit narcotics.
According to the indictment, Oliver Glass used his position to obtain information about the man his estranged wife was dating and to stalk and harass them.
A federal judge on Monday extended an order for 14 days that prohibits Iowa officials from enforcing a law that bans school districts from enacting mask mandates.
In an affidavit, investigators described a garage with solid rabbit waste several inches high and a basement with abundant dog feces and mold.
Officers responded to a report of an armed person in the parking lot of the Mega Saver near the intersection of California Street and Saddle Creek Road Saturday morning.
A Wahoo police officer has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child in connection with a girl who was 11 or 12 at the time of the alleged incidents.
Omaha police detectives want to talk to the occupants of a car that was in the parking lot at Westroads Mall earlier this month when two 18-year-olds were shot, one fatally.
Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol have linked fentanyl-laced cocaine that has led to multiple overdose deaths to the patrol’s own evidence locker.
