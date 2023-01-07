Saunders County sheriff's deputy injured when cruiser rolls, catches fire

A Saunders County sheriff's deputy was seriously injured Friday night when he lost control of his cruiser during an attempted traffic stop.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, the deputy tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Nebraska Highway 79. Instead of stopping, the driver sped away onto a county road.

Once on the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into a field. The deputy then lost control of his cruiser, which rolled into a creek and started on fire.

The driver who fled from the traffic stop suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody. The deputy, who was not identified, was seriously injured in the crash and fire. He first was treated at the Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo before he was transferred to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha for observation.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crashes.

Omaha World-Herald best videos of 2022