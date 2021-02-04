Search continues for daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle

Authorities continue to search for a missing Weeping Water woman.

Aerial and ground searches have been conducted in the Cass County area in hopes of finding 48-year-old Amber Tjaden, according to a Facebook post from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Tjaden, the daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle, has been missing since Jan. 27. Cass County Sheriff Bill Brueggemann is asking for the public’s help in finding Tjaden, who was last seen driving a black 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SUV with Nebraska license plate 20-T638.

In the Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said Tjaden's husband, Matthew Tjaden, and his extended family have cooperated with law enforcement.

Matthew Tjaden was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest and child neglect after a sheriff’s deputy went to the couple’s home Jan. 29 to investigate a missing person’s report made by Amber Tjaden’s adult daughter.