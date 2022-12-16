Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run crash involving Nebraska state trooper

The driver of a semitrailer truck was arrested Thursday after hitting a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser and leading law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit on Interstate 80.

A 56-year-old man from Sanborn, North Dakota, was driving recklessly on I-80 near Lincoln around 5:10 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said.

A state trooper attempted to stop the semi, but after the semi pulled over to the shoulder, it accelerated in reverse and hit the trooper's vehicle, injuring the trooper, the patrol said. The semi driver then headed west on I-80 into Seward County. There, a Seward County sheriff's deputy tried to stop the semi, but the driver didn't stop and officers began to chase it.

When the semi entered York County, troopers took over the pursuit and deployed stop sticks as the semi passed through Grand Island, the patrol said. Even after losing multiple tires, the semi continued westbound on I-80. The driver tried to strike multiple patrol vehicles during the pursuit, the patrol said.

Troopers brought the semi to a stop west of Kearney near Elm Creek at around 7:45 p.m.

The driver refused to get out of the semi for an hour. Troopers finally sent a K-9 into the cab of the semi and the driver got out and was taken into custody.

The state trooper who was injured was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and later released.

I-80 was closed between Elm Creek and Overton during the standoff.