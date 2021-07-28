Semi driver falls asleep at the wheel on I-80, strikes NDOT vehicle near Overton

OVERTON — A semi driver fell asleep at the wheel on Interstate 80 and struck a Nebraska Department of Transportation vehicle towing a directional sign on Wednesday morning.

At 8:41 a.m., the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to I-80, around a mile east of the Overton interchange, for the report of a two-vehicle crash.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an eastbound semi driver in the right lane fell asleep and hit the sign and vehicle, with the rear axle of the sign carriage rolling under the semi.

Traffic on I-80 was reduced to one lane as crews worked to clean up the crash site.

Neither driver was injured, and according to the State Patrol. No citations were issued.