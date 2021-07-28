Semi trailer-truck strikes NDOT vehicle on I-80; state worker slightly injured

OVERTON, Neb. — Authorities say an inattentive semi driver struck a slow-moving Nebraska Department of Transportation vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 80.

The DOT vehicle was towing a directional sign. Its driver sustained minor injuries. The semi driver was cited on suspicion of driving too closely.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the eastbound semi driver's truck struck the DOT vehicle and sign from the rear and the sign became lodged under the semi.

Traffic on I-80 was reduced to one lane as crews worked to clean up the crash site.