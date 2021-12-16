Seward County deputies find pot, fentanyl inside vehicle's tires during traffic stop

A traffic stop of a semitrailer truck hauling cars on Interstate 80 near Seward resulted in the seizure of 10½ pounds of fentanyl and 30 pounds of marijuana, the Seward County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies from Seward County stopped the eastbound semi on I-80 at the Seward interchange on Dec. 8. After becoming suspicious of the paperwork for a Chevrolet Trailblazer on the trailer, deputies located three tires on that vehicle that contained drugs.

The tires were taken to a local repair shop for inspection. The marijuana and fentanyl were located inside the tires.

A follow-up investigation led to the arrest of three people in Ohio and the seizure of $25,000 and an AK-47 rifle, the Sheriff's Office said.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration describes fentanyl as a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with chronic severe pain, similar to morphine but about 100 times more potent.

