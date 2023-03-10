Seward County Sheriff's deputies seized 9,000 fentanyl pills, 44 pounds of methamphetamine and 6 pounds of MDMA — otherwise known as ecstacy —during two separate traffic stops last week.

On March 4, deputies stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near Milford due to a unspecified traffic violation. During the stop, deputies became "increasingly suspicious" of the occupants and conducted a search of the vehicle, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

In the vehicle, 44 pounds of methamphetamine and about 9,000 fentanyl pills were found. A stolen firearm was also located. Two men were taken into custody without incident.

The same day, deputies attempted a traffic stop on another Chevrolet Tahoe driving westbound on I-80. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, and officers with the Nebraska State Patrol and the York County Sheriff's Office were called to assist in the pursuit.

After spike strips were used to deflate the Tahoe's tires, the driver pulled over and was taken into custody without further incident. Officers searched the car and found 6.5 pounds of MDMA and a loaded handgun in the SUV's center console.

The driver, a Canadian citizen, was taken to the Seward County Jail pending charges.