A Seward County deputy sheriff arrested a 27-year-old man Sunday after a traffic stopped revealed the man was wanted by Pennsylvania authorities for his role in an alleged murder.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the deputy stopped a 2018 Dodge Journey traveling west on Interstate 80 for allegedly speeding. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office claimed the man, who is from Youngstown, Ohio, told the deputy he didn’t have photo identification. The sheriff’s office said the man also allegedly gave a false name and date of birth to the deputy.

A check on the vehicle's registration showed the man was wanted in connection with the alleged murder of a 21-year-old man in western Pennsylvania early Saturday morning. The driver of the Journey was taken to the Seward County Jail to await extradition back to Pennsylvania.