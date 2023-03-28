A Seward County man was sentenced last week to more than 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.
Matthew French, 36, was federally indicted last March on four counts of producing child pornography and one count of knowingly receiving the material. He pleaded guilty to two counts of production in November in exchange for prosecutors dismissing the other three charges.
As part of the federal plea deal, pending state charges in Butler County that allege sex trafficking of a minor, attempted creation/distribution of child pornography and intentional child abuse will also be dismissed.
According to French's plea agreement, the investigation began in May 2021 when East Butler Public Schools intercepted an email sent to a 16-year-old male student. The email contained questions about the student's sexual preferences and other explicit topics, as well as a request for explicit photos in exchange for money.
People are also reading…
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that French sent these surveys to multiple underaged boys. French would tell the victims that he had a friend named "Gavin" who was a writer of online sex stories and wanted to use information from the victims in the stories.
French would pose as "Gavin" and send the minor victims detailed surveys with questions about their sexual activities, proclivities and genitalia. The email indicated that the victims would be paid for responding to the survey, and gave them an option to send sexually explicit photos for more money.
At some point, French convinced the victims that his home in Seward County was a safe place to take videos and photos for "Gavin." French engaged in sexual activity with some of the victims at his home and recorded the activity using surveillance cameras.
Investigators executed multiple search warrants on French's home and electronic devices in 2021, and were able to positively identify four males — aged 16 and 17 — who provided French, through the ruse of "Gavin," with sexually explicit images or videos.
French had posted bail in September 2021 on the Butler County charges — which were all related to the aforementioned email exchange flagged by the school district — and was awaiting trial when he was federally indicted and arrested in March 2022.
On Friday, French was sentenced to 225 months in prison on both federal counts of producing child pornography. The sentences will run at the same time. He also will serve 12 years of supervised release after he is released from custody.
French will be required to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to the four victims.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating what may be human remains found at 216th Street and Rainwood Road, in rural western Douglas County.
A Hall County judge set bond at $5 million for Logan Hunts Horse, who is accused of killing Todd Scherer at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
The teenage getaway driver in a 2021 fatal shooting pleaded no contest to a reduced second-degree murder charge days before the case was scheduled to go to trial.
Can an employee sue their employer in civil court for a workplace injury? A judge will decide in a lawsuit brought against Catholic Charities of Omaha by an employee after an active-shooter drill.
A former janitor at Otte Middle School in Blair was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for sending a sexually explicit photo to a student.
A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper was sentenced Monday to a lengthy prison term after being convicted of first-degree sexual assault of 13-year-old girl.
A 34-year-old Lincoln convenience store clerk was taken to a hospital early Tuesday for treatment after being assaulted by an alleged shoplifter.
A 42-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of repeatedly pointing a laser pointer at an airborne Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.
A 20-year-old Louisiana man charged with second-degree murder allegedly told witnesses that the man he shot had spoken ill of his mother.
A Douglas County judge set bail at $500,000 for a former Omaha man who skipped town after being charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor.
An elderly married couple missing since January from Aurora, Nebraska, were found dead Saturday near Kearney in Buffalo County.
Project Harmony's Anti-Trafficking Youth Services Program is an initiative that connects the nonprofit's child advocacy experts with local and national law enforcement, trafficking survivors and other outreach organizations.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Omaha Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Omaha man as a homicide.
Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a homicide at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
A Nebraska employer is facing more than half a million dollars in fines after an investigation found safety violations following the death of an employee in 2022.
Omaha man accused of assaulting girlfriend then allegedly threatening and using racial slurs against responding officers
A 25-year-old man is being held in Douglas County Jail after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their children.
Seward County deputies seize 9,000 fentanyl pills, 44 pounds of meth, MDMA and guns in traffic stops
Seward County Sheriff's deputies seized 9,000 fentanyl pills, 44 pounds of methamphetamine and 6 pounds of MDMA during two separate traffic stops last week.
The Omaha Public Power District is warning customers of an uptick in scam calls and text messages.
A vehicle pursuit that began in Mills County, Iowa, on Wednesday ended with the driver crashing into the Plattsmouth toll bridge on the Nebraska side.