Seward County sheriff's deputies find 45 pounds of meth during I-80 traffic stop

The Seward County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that deputies found 45 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated $315,000 hidden in a vehicle that had been stolen from California.

About 10:15 p.m. Dec. 17, deputies stopped an eastbound semitractor-trailer that was hauling eight vehicles on Interstate 80 near the Seward exit.

A 2021 Infiniti SUV was unloaded for further inspection, the Sheriff's Office said. During a search, deputies found five pounds of meth in the speaker compartment and another 40 pounds in a spare tire.

On Dec. 8, Seward County sheriff's deputies stopped a different semi hauling cars on Interstate 80 near Seward and found 10½ pounds of fentanyl and 30 pounds of marijuana. After becoming suspicious of the paperwork for a Chevrolet Trailblazer on the trailer, deputies found drugs in three tires on that vehicle.

A follow-up investigation in that case led to the arrest of three people in Ohio and the seizure of $25,000 and an AK-47 rifle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

