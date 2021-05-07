Seward County sheriff's deputies find $570,000 in what they suspect is drug money

Seward County sheriff's deputies found $570,000 in suspected drug money in a minivan after a crash involving the minivan and a bus carrying high school soccer players.

The crash occurred before 2 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 southeast of Seward. The minivan, driven by a 62-year-old California man, crashed into a bus that was taking the Lincoln Pius X High School girls' soccer team to North Platte for a game, the Sheriff's Office said.

No serious injuries were reported among the students, officials said, but the drivers of the bus and minivan were taken to a Lincoln hospital.

The minivan driver, a former law enforcement officer, remained in the hospital Friday, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.

An investigation into the matter is continuing.

