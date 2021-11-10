Shooting that left 3 dead at Superior grain elevator lasted 20 seconds, patrol says

LINCOLN — A shooting spree launched by a recently fired employee that left three people dead at a small-town grain elevator was over in no more than 20 seconds, Nebraska State Patrol officials said Wednesday.
And there was more than one hero in thwarting more death at the Agrex elevator in Superior on Oct. 21, officials said.
One of the victims, Darin Koepke, an employee of the elevator’s owner, threw himself against a door in an attempt to block the shooter from an office containing four management employees.
Koepke, a 53-year-old married father of two daughters from Hadar, was wounded by a shot fired through the door by the gunman, 61-year-old Max Hoskinson, who was quickly shot and disarmed by another employee in the office who had grabbed a shotgun, kept there to deter varmints from the grain bins.
Without question, those “heroic actions” prevented further loss of life, said Patrol Capt. Jeff Roby, who heads up the State Patrol troop stationed in Grand Island.
“There was no doubt there were more means to inflict more harm,” Roby said.
In response to questions from The World-Herald and other media, patrol officials provided more detail into the shooting at the Agrex elevator during a press conference Wednesday.
The senseless shooting shocked residents of Superior, a farm town southeast of Hastings that sits just north of the Kansas border.
Patrol officials said while no criminal charges are anticipated, the investigation is continuing. They added that a surveillance video of the incident was obtained by investigators, but it would be up to the Nuckolls County Attorney if it will be released to the public.
Roby and Lt. Brent Bockstadter gave the following account of what happened on Oct. 21:
At about 1 p.m., two Agrex managers met with Hoskinson to inform him that he was being fired. Hoskinson, who had worked as a grain buyer for the company for at least five years, then left the office building, per company policy, on what appeared to be “cordial terms.”
About 15 minutes later, however, Hoskinson returned, walking through the building to his former office in a back corner. Employees who saw him enter were not alarmed because they were not aware that Hoskinson had been fired.
About five minutes later, Hoskinson left his office and walked to the open door of the next-door office occupied by Sandra Nelson, 60, a fellow grain merchandiser from Formoso, Kansas. She also was not aware that he had been fired.
Hoskinson pulled a 9 mm handgun from his waistband, and quickly shot Nelson, once in the chest and once in the upper arm and shoulder. A pathologist ruled that the first shot was likely instantly fatal.
The sound of gunshots was immediately recognized by two managers and two elevator employees in an adjacent office, who had gathered to discuss future plans at the business. One employee, who knew a shotgun was kept in a closet for varmint control, grabbed it and began loading it.
Hoskinson walked by two employees working in an open area of the office and attempted to push his way into the room where the four were gathered.
That’s when Koepke, who had come from his northeast Nebraska home to assist with the dismissal of Hoskinson, threw himself against the solid door to block the shooter's entrance.
Koepke was shot through the door, striking his left abdominal area. He fell back, pushing back a second employee who was also attempting to block the door. At that point, Hoskinson’s 17-shot handgun apparently jammed temporarily. As soon as he “cleared” the handgun, Hoskinson fired again through the door, wounding the other employee, who was not identified.
As he stepped into that room, Hoskinson shot Koepke again. He was then immediately shot once in the chest by a third Agrex employee who had grabbed the shotgun. Hoskinson fell backward into the hallway, dropping his handgun, which was retrieved by the worker with the shotgun.
It was over in about 20 seconds.
Hoskinson, who had moved to Superior with his wife and son from the Wichita area, was pronounced dead about an hour later at the hospital in Superior, a community with roughly 1,900 residents.
Koepke was flown to a hospital in Lincoln, where he died about six hours later. Nelson was dead at the scene. The other wounded employee was treated and released at the local hospital.
Patrol officials declined to say where Hoskinson got the handgun, saying that information was part of the ongoing investigation. State Patrol later confirmed the handgun was legally owned.
Hoskinson did not leave a letter or message, they said.
However, the shooter had “the means” to shoot many others in the office, which contained about eight employees, as well as possibly some residents outside the office or in the community, Roby said. Hoskinson fired five shots, and had at least nine rounds left in his gun, according to Bockstadter.
They also said they were barred from saying if Hoskinson had faced any previous difficulties or disciplinary actions at work. However, one Superior resident, who was well aware of the grain elevator, previously told The World-Herald that Hoskinson had “several outbursts” with fellow workers.
Patrol officials thanked Superior residents and local law enforcement for their work in responding and aiding the investigation, and thanked the surviving Agrex employees, who quickly called 911 and rendered aid to those who were shot. They also expressed condolences to the families of those who were killed.
“The community is healing, these families are healing,” Roby said.
