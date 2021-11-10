Shooting that left 3 dead at Superior grain elevator lasted 20 seconds, patrol says

Patrol officials said while no criminal charges are anticipated, the investigation is continuing. They added that a surveillance video of the incident was obtained by investigators, but it would be up to the Nuckolls County Attorney if it will be released to the public.

Roby and Lt. Brent Bockstadter gave the following account of what happened on Oct. 21:

At about 1 p.m., two Agrex managers met with Hoskinson to inform him that he was being fired. Hoskinson, who had worked as a grain buyer for the company for at least five years, then left the office building, per company policy, on what appeared to be “cordial terms.”

About 15 minutes later, however, Hoskinson returned, walking through the building to his former office in a back corner. Employees who saw him enter were not alarmed because they were not aware that Hoskinson had been fired.

About five minutes later, Hoskinson left his office and walked to the open door of the next-door office occupied by Sandra Nelson, 60, a fellow grain merchandiser from Formoso, Kansas. She also was not aware that he had been fired.

Hoskinson pulled a 9 mm handgun from his waistband, and quickly shot Nelson, once in the chest and once in the upper arm and shoulder. A pathologist ruled that the first shot was likely instantly fatal.