Six possible sites for new Nebraska prison identified in Douglas, Lancaster, Dodge Counties

Initially, part of Frakes’ proposal for a new prison included repurposing the penitentiary as a minimum-security facility. But he has shifted to talking about the new prison as a replacement. A key driver, he has said, is a data-driven initiative underway that could result in legislation that curbs population growth.

"Numerous consultants had a hand in evaluating the various components of NSP. They looked at when things were built and upgraded, if they were ADA-compliant, the age and status of the utilities, technology and security systems,” Frakes said.

Frakes formally proposed building a new prison late in 2020. Unlike Nebraska’s newest state prison, which opened in the rural community of Tecumseh in 2011, the new facility would need to be in an area with a large enough population to staff the new facility, he said at the time, which pointed to Omaha and Lincoln as potential locations.