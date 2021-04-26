Some Nebraska prison inmates will be allowed cellphones, thanks to policy change

But advocates say cellphones can be used to combat boredom, via computer games, and to keep in better touch with family members, particularly during the isolation of COVID-19 restrictions. While prisons have landlines and tablet computers available for communicating with the outside, they are often expensive.

Strimple also pointed out that inmates working outside of prison already have access to cellphones, though they cannot legally own one. Allowing inmates to have personal cellphones could help them address work issues, such as contacting an employer if they are running late.

Bob Houston, a former Nebraska State Corrections director, said allowing an inmate to possess a cellphone can serve as a powerful incentive for good behavior, as well as teaching a lesson in responsible behavior before being released from custody.

“I see this as a reasonable transition to becoming a good citizen,” Houston said.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, who has been involved in prison issues, said the new policy is a good idea.

“It’s a good way to transition them back into society, especially those who have been in for a long time,” McKinney said. “Technology has advanced a lot ... they need to be caught up.”