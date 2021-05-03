Someone took A&W Root Beer and Sprite from Nebraska GOP's Lincoln HQ

The person who broke into the downtown Lincoln offices of the Nebraska Republican Party took two 2-liter bottles of pop out of the fridge but left a perfectly good chocolate cake untouched.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, the camera system of the building at 1610 N St. detected someone using a brick to break seven office windows along an alley, said Ryan Hamilton, the Nebraska GOP's executive director. Then, around 2 a.m. Saturday, someone Hamilton suspects was the same person entered the offices for about four or five minutes and took a bottle of A&W Root Beer and a bottle of Sprite.

The state party has been doing some voter outreach and had a chocolate cake in the refrigerator, he said, but the person left that behind.

"I don't want to speculate," he said, "but it doesn't seem to be ideologically motivated."

Hamilton said the building has been hit with nine incidents of vandalism over the past three years, including bricks through the front window and a pellet from a pellet gun in a window.

"I think there's definitely strong evidence that some of them were politically motivated," he said. "We do seem to be targeted more than other downtown businesses."