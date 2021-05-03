Someone took A&W Root Beer and Sprite from Nebraska GOP's Lincoln HQ

The person who broke into the downtown Lincoln offices of the Nebraska Republican Party took two 2-liter bottles of pop out of the fridge but left a perfectly good chocolate cake untouched.
Around 5 a.m. Friday, the camera system of the building at 1610 N St. detected someone using a brick to break seven office windows along an alley, said Ryan Hamilton, the Nebraska GOP's executive director. Then, around 2 a.m. Saturday, someone Hamilton suspects was the same person entered the offices for about four or five minutes and took a bottle of A&W Root Beer and a bottle of Sprite.
The state party has been doing some voter outreach and had a chocolate cake in the refrigerator, he said, but the person left that behind.
"I don't want to speculate," he said, "but it doesn't seem to be ideologically motivated."
Hamilton said the building has been hit with nine incidents of vandalism over the past three years, including bricks through the front window and a pellet from a pellet gun in a window.
"I think there's definitely strong evidence that some of them were politically motivated," he said. "We do seem to be targeted more than other downtown businesses."
Lincoln police came over Saturday and lifted fingerprints off the light switch and took all the office's security recordings, Hamilton said.
One might wonder whether the GOP should just move its state headquarters, but Hamilton said the party owns the building outright, "which is a major incentive to stay here."
The building hasn't had any major upgrades in 17 years, Hamilton said. The recent vandalism, he said, will factor into a broader discussion of what should be done with the structure.
Damage was estimated at $700.
This report includes material from the Lincoln Journal Star.
Notable Nebraska crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted in 2016 drive-by killing
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger