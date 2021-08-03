South Dakota woman killed in crash near Kilgore, Nebraska

A South Dakota woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash north of Kilgore, Nebraska, over the weekend.
Jacqueline Frances Kills In Sight, 48, was killed after being ejected from a vehicle on Saturday. She was from Rosebud, South Dakota.
According to the Cherry County Attorney's Office, the woman's vehicle left the road, rolled and landed in a ditch along North Kilgore Road.
The crash occurred about 2.4 miles north of Kilgore, which is about 20 minutes west of Valentine.
