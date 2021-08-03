 Skip to main content
South Dakota woman killed in crash near Kilgore, Nebraska
A South Dakota woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash north of Kilgore, Nebraska, over the weekend. 

Jacqueline Frances Kills In Sight, 48, was killed after being ejected from a vehicle on Saturday. She was from Rosebud, South Dakota.

According to the Cherry County Attorney's Office, the woman's vehicle left the road, rolled and landed in a ditch along North Kilgore Road. 

The crash occurred about 2.4 miles north of Kilgore, which is about 20 minutes west of Valentine.

