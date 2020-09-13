State law calls for prison overcrowding emergency, but parole approvals are down

The overcrowding emergency puts a spotlight on the Board of Parole, an independent agency that was separated from the Department of Corrections four years ago. It has a budget of $8.5 million a year and employs 35 to 40 parole officers who supervise released inmates.

A five-member board, appointed by the governor, meets almost every weekday to decide whether to grant supervised release for prison inmates. Inmates, who become eligible after serving at least half of their minimum sentence, must meet certain criteria, including good behavior in prison and completion of required rehabilitation programs. The Parole Board must also decide whether the inmate would not pose a public safety threat if released.

Once on parole, inmates must adhere to several requirements, from maintaining a job and not doing drugs or drinking alcohol, to participating in counseling and meeting regularly with their parole officer. If they fail, they can be returned to prison or lose privileges. If they complete their assigned parole term (six months to 10 years or more) successfully — and 65% do according to the agency’s most recent statistics — they are released from parole, and have completed their sentence.