State of Nebraska moves forward with plan for new $230M prison to relieve overcrowding

Those two changes, Frakes said, would leave the increase in operating costs at about $14.5 million a year.

Nebraska's prison populations have been above 140% of capacity — the level at which the federal government typically intervenes — for more than a decade. But state leaders have resisted new construction, instead seeking to reduce the overcrowding via sentencing reforms and alternatives to incarceration as recommended by the Justice Center of the Council of State Governments.

But that effort has failed, and Frakes said Monday that a new prison is needed to keep pace with the expanding state and prison population.

The new prison, and other expansions already in the works, would leave the state's prisons at 110% of capacity, he said.

The state had considered having a private firm build a new prison, then lease it back to the state. But Frakes said that after further digging into the "lease-purchase" proposals, he found that Nebraska would be spending about $400 million more over 30 years than if a new prison was built through traditional means — by seeking bids, and having the state own it.