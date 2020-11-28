State of Nebraska settles lawsuit for $850,000 over 2016 assault by escaped prison inmate

LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has agreed to pay $850,000 to two women brutally assaulted in Lincoln by an inmate who escaped from a state prison.

The attorney for the two women, Cindi and Christine Allen, called the June 2016 case a “tragedy” that has continued to cause complications for the two victims.

“This had a profound effect on them and it’s continuing to do that,” said Lincoln attorney Terry Dougherty.

On June 10, 2016, Armon Dixon and another prison inmate escaped from the Lincoln Correctional Center by hiding in laundry carts that were being trucked from the prison to another facility.

The two inmates eventually split up after jumping from the laundry truck in Lincoln. Dixon, who was serving time for a home invasion and rape, and a robbery and rape at a convenience store, ultimately found his way to a Lincoln apartment where 61-year-old Cindi Allen lived. He entered through an unlocked patio door, grabbing and threatening Allen’s 21-year-old daughter. When the women resisted, Dixon beat them with a blunt object.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}