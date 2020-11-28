State of Nebraska settles lawsuit for $850,000 over 2016 assault by escaped prison inmate

LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has agreed to pay $850,000 to two women brutally assaulted in Lincoln by an inmate who escaped from a state prison.
The attorney for the two women, Cindi and Christine Allen, called the June 2016 case a “tragedy” that has continued to cause complications for the two victims.
“This had a profound effect on them and it’s continuing to do that,” said Lincoln attorney Terry Dougherty.
On June 10, 2016, Armon Dixon and another prison inmate escaped from the Lincoln Correctional Center by hiding in laundry carts that were being trucked from the prison to another facility.
The two inmates eventually split up after jumping from the laundry truck in Lincoln. Dixon, who was serving time for a home invasion and rape, and a robbery and rape at a convenience store, ultimately found his way to a Lincoln apartment where 61-year-old Cindi Allen lived. He entered through an unlocked patio door, grabbing and threatening Allen’s 21-year-old daughter. When the women resisted, Dixon beat them with a blunt object.
Eventually, Cindi Allen, bleeding profusely and believing that her daughter was about to be raped, was able to flee from the apartment and alert a couple parked in the parking lot. Her escape distracted Dixon enough that Christine was able to crawl into a bathroom and lock the door. Dixon fled from the scene and was apprehended by police about four hours later.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which defended the state, declined to comment Wednesday on the settlement, which was approved in September.
Dixon and fellow inmate Timothy Clausen were not supposed to be in the laundry area, and prison staff failed to inspect the laundry carts, as required, before they left the prison, according to the lawsuit filed by the Allens.
After the escape, State Corrections Director Scott Frakes admitted that his department “failed in our mission to keep the public safe.” Six prison staffers were later disciplined for the lapse in security that allowed the escape.
