State officials searching for a willing host for new Nebraska prison

But Frakes has also mentioned that communities between Omaha and Lincoln might be considered because they are close enough for workers to commute.

And the interviews confirm that some of those towns have been contacted, though representatives of Sarpy County, Gretna and Bellevue said they have not.

The state already owns about 320 acres of land next to the existing Lincoln Correctional Center, on the southwest edge of the capital city, that could be a potential prison site.

But a 384-bed prison addition is currently rising in that area, presenting concerns about whether enough staff can be hired in Lincoln.

Frakes said he was confident that he would be able to because it’s a new facility. But he added that there are other competing job opportunities in the capital and that staffing problems haven’t arisen at prisons in Omaha, York and McCook.

The corrections director said the state is still “crunching numbers” to determine whether the state would finance a prison in the traditional way, by allocating $250 million, or opt for a lease-purchase arrangement, in which Nebraska would pay perhaps $20 million a year to lease a prison built by a private contractor. The state would own the facility at the end of the lease period, spreading out the expense.