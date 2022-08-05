State Patrol arrests suspect in northeast Nebraska homicides

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a suspect Friday morning in connection with four homicides that occurred in the northeast Nebraska town of Laurel Thursday.

The patrol, in a news release, did not identify the suspect or provide additional details of the arrest. The patrol said it would provide more information later in the morning.

Four people died in house fires that occurred in two different homes within three blocks of each other early Thursday morning. Accelerants may have been used in both fires, said Col. John Bolduc, the superintendent of law enforcement and public safety for the patrol, during a Thursday press conference.

Investigators who examined the crime scenes later determined that gunfire “is suspected to have played a part in the incidents at both homes,” the patrol said in a Thursday night press release.

Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, Cedar County 911 received a phone call reporting an explosion and fire at 209 Elm St. in Laurel. Inside, one person was found dead.

While crews were on the scene of the first fire, another fire was reported three blocks away at 503 Elm St. Fire crews and law enforcement found three dead people in the home.

Fire investigators think the fire at 503 Elm may have started around the same time as the explosion at 209 Elm — around 3 a.m., the patrol said.

Both residences were single-family homes. Police did not release the names, ages or causes of death for any of the victims. They also did not say whether any of the victims were related to one another. Autopsies have been ordered to determine if the victims were killed by the fire or beforehand.

“Firefighters worked diligently to put out the fire, but also to preserve evidence that may be located inside the home,” Bolduc said. “Our investigators are processing that second scene at this time.”

When asked Thursday if the community of Laurel was in danger, Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda urged the public to be “diligent.”

“Everybody knows everybody in this small community,” Koranda said. “I think people just need to be diligent. If you see something out of order, please call.”

Officials had been looking for a silver sedan seen leaving Laurel westbound on U.S. Highway 20 at some point after the second fire was set, though the patrol later said that based on an updated timeline the vehicle may have left much later than previously thought.

Patrol officials asked residents who saw anything out of the ordinary between midnight and 4 a.m. Thursday to report it immediately. Officials also are looking for security camera footage in Laurel and surrounding areas and ask that members of the public come forward if they have video from early Thursday morning. Any information about the incident should be reported to the State Patrol at 402-479-4921.