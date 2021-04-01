 Skip to main content
State Patrol: Man with protection order against him runs vehicle off road
State Patrol: Man with protection order against him runs vehicle off road

A man with a protection order taken out against him is accused of using his Audi to force a vehicle carrying that person off a rural Nebraska highway.

Inside the other vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe, were at least two people — the driver and the person who'd taken out the protection order, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Hyundai SUV, which was intentionally struck several times by the Audi, was forced off Nebraska Highway 92, rolled and came to rest on its roof. Those inside were not seriously hurt, according to the patrol.

The crash occurred west of Scottsbluff at 5:20 p.m. MT Monday.

The man, 31, is from Fort Collins, Colorado. He was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving, second-degree assault and violation of a protection order, according to a statement from the patrol. The man was taken to the Scotts Bluff County Jail.

The State Patrol, Morrill Police Department, Mitchell Police Department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office and Valley Rescue assisted at the scene.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

