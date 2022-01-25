State Patrol: Nebraska man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in standoff

An Adams, Nebraska, man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff that followed a domestic violence incident on Monday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Thomas Sharp, 40, was found dead inside the family's home.

According to the patrol, authorities were first called to Sharp's home about 8:10 p.m. Monday. Then at 9:50 p.m., the Gage County Sheriff's Office called for help from the Nebraska State Patrol's SWAT team.

According to the patrol, Sharp's wife reported that he had hit her several times and then shot her in the hand as she batted away a gun he had pointed at her. She and her three children were able to flee from the home without additional harm.

The SWAT team made numerous attempts to communicate with Sharp, according to the patrol, and eventually used a battering ram mounted on a tank-like vehicle to force open the door.

Once the team got inside, they found Sharp dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Patrol.

The entire episode lasted about nine hours, according to the patrol.

The Gage County Attorney has requested that the patrol investigate the incident.

