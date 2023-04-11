A week-long campaign focused on distracted driving led to dozens of arrests by Nebraska State Patrol troopers, including seven for using handheld wireless devices.

The effort was made possible in part by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office. The campaign began April 3 and ended Sunday.

“Distracted driving crashes claim an average of more than 3,000 lives across the country every year,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the state patrol, said Tuesday. “We’re asking all drivers to commit to safe driving with a simple two-step process: buckle up and put your phone down every time you get behind the wheel.”

During the campaign, troopers also arrested 25 drivers for impaired driving, issued 489 citations for speeding and handed out 14 tickets for seatbelt infractions. Troopers also ticketed 37 drivers for operating a vehicle with a suspended license and issued 13 citations for open alcohol containers.

Troopers also noted three instances of improper child restraints and made 215 stops to assist motorists.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has a number of resources available to educate drivers on the dangers of distracted driving. To learn more, visit the Buckle Up Phone Down page on the NDOT website.

