State trooper fatally strikes pedestrian in unmarked cruiser on highway in northeast Nebraska

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper struck and killed a pedestrian while driving on a highway in northeast Nebraska Thursday morning.

In a press release, officials said an on-duty NSP investigator was driving an unmarked department vehicle south on Highway 77 about 1 mile north of Walthill when the investigator struck a woman who was in the southbound lane. Walthill is a small village on the Omaha Reservation.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the patrol, declined to release the name of the investigator or the woman, and deferred to the Thurston County attorney, who was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

According to the patrol, the woman left a home on the east side of the highway, crossed the northbound lane and then was in the southbound lane when the crash occurred.

The investigator was not injured and "immediately" called for paramedics, according to the press release. Macy Rescue responded to the crash.

"We are heartbroken at this tragic incident," said Col. John Bolduc in a statement. “Our condolences are with the family of the pedestrian and our thoughts are also with our investigator who was involved in this unfortunate situation."