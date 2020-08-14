Store not liable for injuries woman suffered while airing up tires, Nebraska Supreme Court rules

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court found Friday that a convenience store was not liable for an accident in which a customer was struck by a pickup while filling up her car tires with air.

Rita Sundermann had sued Hy-Vee, claiming that the store's free air pump was in a dangerous, high-traffic location without warning signs. The lawsuit also alleged that the original design of the convenience store was not followed, increasing the danger.

In March 2012, Sundermann parked her car on the north side of a Hy-Vee convenience store at 156th Street and West Maple Road in Omaha, where the air compressor was located. Her parking spot was in one lane of a busy, two-way driveway used by customers entering and leaving the store.

She testified that she knew the spot was in a "dangerous position," but that she was looking and listening for traffic as she crouched down to fill up her tires on the north side of her vehicle. She was struck by a pickup that was backing up from parking stalls used by employees across the drive.

The driver of the pickup testified that he had noticed Sundermann's car after backing up about a foot, but when he went to hit the brakes, he depressed the accelerator instead, driving over Sundermann, who suffered serious injuries.