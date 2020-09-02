Supreme Court fights over medical marijuana, gambling measures will be livestreamed

LINCOLN — NET will stream arguments in the Nebraska Supreme Court about three potential ballot measures this week, including measures aimed at expanding casino gambling, legalizing medical marijuana and restricting payday lenders.

The first case, set for 2 p.m. today, involves whether measures to authorize casino gambling at horse racing tracks and direct taxes collected from the casinos to property tax relief should be placed on the ballot. The case can be seen here.

The second case, at 2 p.m. Thursday, concerns whether a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana should stay on the ballot. The case can be seen here.

The final case, set for 9 a.m. Friday, involves a dispute over language to be used on the ballot to describe a proposal for limiting interest rates charged by payday lenders. The case can be seen here.

