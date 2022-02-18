Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Omaha man who stabbed woman 29 times

The Nebraska Supreme Court rejected an appeal from an Omaha man seeking to overturn his first-degree murder conviction.

Isacc John, now 37, was convicted in 2020 of murdering 57-year-old Linda Chase in a grisly stabbing. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, which was rejected in his initial trial and again on appeal.

Police were called to Chase’s North Omaha home on Dec. 12, 2015, after her daughter went to the house and found Chase dead in a bathtub with 29 stab wounds, according to court documents.

Officers noted that little blood was found within the home, but blood spatter was present in the kitchen and on the stairs. They also reported the smell of cleaning products. A blood-soaked rug was found in the dryer.

While executing a search warrant, officers found a large, bent kitchen knife and a pair of scissors, both of which had blood and hair on them. Bottles of cleaning products were also found. John became a suspect after police learned that the two shared the residence.

When John was located about eight hours after Chase’s body was found, he was wearing shorts with “red staining” and was described as emotional. He was charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon, not a gun, to commit a felony.

At his preliminary hearing, John told the court to “just put me down as guilty” before his public defender advised him to stop talking and enter a not guilty plea, which he did. He changed his plea to not responsible by reason of insanity shortly after.

In April 2016, John was evaluated by Dr. Bruce Gutnik, an Omaha psychiatrist, who deemed him not competent to stand trial. Gutnik testified that John displayed symptoms of schizophrenia, including hallucinations and delusions.

At the request of the state, John was also evaluated by forensic psychiatrist Dr. Klaus Hartmann at the Lincoln Regional Center, a psychiatric hospital. He was held at the center for more than a month. In the extended evaluation, Hartmann found that there was a “serious likelihood” that John was faking his symptoms.

Staff at the hospital said that John’s answers to questions about his mental health were vague and inconsistent, and his behavior seemed to change when he was not being observed.

The court determined John had failed to prove the insanity defense. Even if he did have schizophrenia or a similar condition, the cleaned-up crime scene indicated that he knew the difference between right and wrong.

John waived his right to a jury trial and was found guilty on both counts in December 2020. He was sentenced to life in prison with a consecutive sentence of 40 to 50 years. He immediately appealed both the conviction and sentence, arguing that the court incorrectly found him fit to stand trial and that his attorney was ineffective.

The Nebraska Supreme Court denied John’s appeal on Friday, upholding his conviction and sentences, effectively ending a process that slogged on for more than six years.

John will spend his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

