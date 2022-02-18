 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Omaha man who stabbed woman 29 times

The Nebraska Supreme Court rejected an appeal from an Omaha man seeking to overturn his first-degree murder conviction.

Isacc John, now 37, was convicted in 2020 of murdering 57-year-old Linda Chase in a grisly stabbing. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, which was rejected in his initial trial and again on appeal.

Police were called to Chase’s North Omaha home on Dec. 12, 2015, after her daughter went to the house and found Chase dead in a bathtub with 29 stab wounds, according to court documents.

Officers noted that little blood was found within the home, but blood spatter was present in the kitchen and on the stairs. They also reported the smell of cleaning products. A blood-soaked rug was found in the dryer.

While executing a search warrant, officers found a large, bent kitchen knife and a pair of scissors, both of which had blood and hair on them. Bottles of cleaning products were also found. John became a suspect after police learned that the two shared the residence.

When John was located about eight hours after Chase’s body was found, he was wearing shorts with “red staining” and was described as emotional. He was charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon, not a gun, to commit a felony.

At his preliminary hearing, John told the court to “just put me down as guilty” before his public defender advised him to stop talking and enter a not guilty plea, which he did. He changed his plea to not responsible by reason of insanity shortly after.

In April 2016, John was evaluated by Dr. Bruce Gutnik, an Omaha psychiatrist, who deemed him not competent to stand trial. Gutnik testified that John displayed symptoms of schizophrenia, including hallucinations and delusions.

At the request of the state, John was also evaluated by forensic psychiatrist Dr. Klaus Hartmann at the Lincoln Regional Center, a psychiatric hospital. He was held at the center for more than a month. In the extended evaluation, Hartmann found that there was a “serious likelihood” that John was faking his symptoms.

Staff at the hospital said that John’s answers to questions about his mental health were vague and inconsistent, and his behavior seemed to change when he was not being observed.

The court determined John had failed to prove the insanity defense. Even if he did have schizophrenia or a similar condition, the cleaned-up crime scene indicated that he knew the difference between right and wrong.

John waived his right to a jury trial and was found guilty on both counts in December 2020. He was sentenced to life in prison with a consecutive sentence of 40 to 50 years. He immediately appealed both the conviction and sentence, arguing that the court incorrectly found him fit to stand trial and that his attorney was ineffective.

The Nebraska Supreme Court denied John’s appeal on Friday, upholding his conviction and sentences, effectively ending a process that slogged on for more than six years.

John will spend his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.

Grand Island man arrested in homicide after standoff with State Patrol
Crime-and-courts

Grand Island man arrested in homicide after standoff with State Patrol

  • Nancy Gaarder
  • Updated
A Grand Island man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in that city earlier this week.

Body of missing Nebraska man found in icy backwater of Missouri River
Crime-and-courts

Body of missing Nebraska man found in icy backwater of Missouri River

  • Nancy Gaarder
  • Updated
Roy Reichle had gone hiking Tuesday evening and was reported missing Wednesday morning. 

Attorney for Omaha woman who gave birth on sidewalk says she left to seek help
Crime News
top story

Attorney for Omaha woman who gave birth on sidewalk says she left to seek help

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
Trinity Shakespeare, 27, appeared in court Thursday and was ordered held on $50,000 bail on one count of intentional child abuse.

Inmate injures Nebraska prison worker in assault
Crime-and-courts

Inmate injures Nebraska prison worker in assault

  • Nancy Gaarder
  • Updated
The inmate was being interviewed in an office about a previous infraction when the alleged assault took place, according to the state.

Omaha woman who had baby on sidewalk told friend she used meth, marijuana
Crime News

Omaha woman who had baby on sidewalk told friend she used meth, marijuana

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
The Omaha woman who gave birth on a sidewalk told a friend that she used methamphetamine and marijuana while pregnant, prosecutors say. 

Two Omahans charged with animal cruelty after living, dead animals found in home
Crime News
top story

Two Omahans charged with animal cruelty after living, dead animals found in home

  • Kelsey Stewart
  • Updated
Two people were arrested and charged after officials found several animals — many of which were described as severely neglected — living in an Omaha home.

Omaha police officer indicted on federal child porn charge
Crime News
top story

Omaha police officer indicted on federal child porn charge

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
An Omaha police officer has been indicted in federal court on a child pornography charge. 

Bellevue video game store employee stabbed during robbery
Crime News

Bellevue video game store employee stabbed during robbery

  • Kevin Cole
  • Updated
An employee of a Bellevue video game store was taken to an Omaha hospital Tuesday after being stabbed during a robbery.  

Omaha police investigating three shootings in a 45-minute period
Crime News

Omaha police investigating three shootings in a 45-minute period

  • Kevin Cole
  • Updated
A string of shootings within 45 minutes of each other Tuesday night sent three people to an Omaha hospital, including one in critical condition. 

Former Omaha man ordered to pay $24,552 in restitution for government benefits fraud
Crime News

Former Omaha man ordered to pay $24,552 in restitution for government benefits fraud

  • Nancy Gaarder
  • Updated
Derek Miller, who ran a business repossessing vehicles but told the government his only income was from occasionally washing cars, will serve 22 months in prison.

A pristine house, a grisly killing: jurors hear details of an Omaha Realtor's slaying
Crime News

A pristine house, a grisly killing: jurors hear details of an Omaha Realtor's slaying

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
Mickey Sodoro, a longtime Omaha Realtor, was killed in December 2020 at the rental house he was showing.

Omaha man had gun connected to July 4 fatal shooting, authorities say
Crime News

Omaha man had gun connected to July 4 fatal shooting, authorities say

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
A gun found in a vehicle used by an Omaha man was linked to five shell casings and a bullet that killed a 19-year-old woman in a July shooting, a prosecutor said. 

Omaha woman who gave birth on sidewalk is booked into Douglas County Jail
Crime News

Omaha woman who gave birth on sidewalk is booked into Douglas County Jail

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
The Omaha woman who gave birth on a sidewalk has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Grand Island police investigating man's death as a homicide
Crime-and-courts

Grand Island police investigating man's death as a homicide

  • Kevin Cole
  • Updated
Grand Island police are investigating the death of a man found inside an apartment building as a homicide.

Omaha mom who had baby outside in 15-degree weather could face criminal charges
Crime News

Omaha mom who had baby outside in 15-degree weather could face criminal charges

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday his office plans to file a request in juvenile court to declare the newborn a ward of the state, pointing to the mother's alleged abandonment.

Cass County deputy fatally shoots Alvo man after father reports being assaulted, patrol says
Crime-and-courts

Cass County deputy fatally shoots Alvo man after father reports being assaulted, patrol says

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
A Cass County deputy fatally shot a 34-year-old Alvo, Nebraska, man Sunday night after his father called 911 to report that he had been assaulted by his son.

Omaha police arrest 26-year-old man in connection with July homicide
Crime News

Omaha police arrest 26-year-old man in connection with July homicide

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
Davelle Giles, of Omaha, was booked into Douglas County Jail Monday morning after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with second-degree murder and firearm use. 

Dad threw 8-month-old against wall, causing skull fracture, while mom stood by, officials say
Crime News

Dad threw 8-month-old against wall, causing skull fracture, while mom stood by, officials say

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
The Omaha parents of an 8-month-old girl have been charged with intentional child abuse — the father threw the baby against a wall and the mother witnessed it and did nothing for days, officials said.

'What's an officer supposed to do?' Sheriff laments deaths, defends officers' actions leading up to York crash
Crime-and-courts

'What's an officer supposed to do?' Sheriff laments deaths, defends officers' actions leading up to York crash

  • ANDREW WEGLEY Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
"You couldn't come up with a worse scenario," Sheriff Paul Vrbka said, describing the events that led to the deaths of a man being pursued, as well as Kyle Ediger, who was waiting for a train to pass.

Wing-eating champ stopped in Lincoln; 2 pounds of cocaine, 254 pounds of marijuana found
Crime-and-courts

Wing-eating champ stopped in Lincoln; 2 pounds of cocaine, 254 pounds of marijuana found

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
William T. Simmons, 60, was stopped at 11 a.m. Jan. 26 for following too closely and driving onto the shoulder of the road as he traveled east on Interstate 80 through Lincoln.

Lincoln man accused of killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease dies in hospital
Crime-and-courts

Lincoln man accused of killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease dies in hospital

  • LORI PILGER Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
An 81-year-old Lincoln man accused of first-degree murder for shooting his wife who was suffering from advanced Alzheimer's disease died Thursday at a Lincoln hospital.

One person dies in crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha
Crime News

One person dies in crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha

  • Lauren Wagner
  • Updated
The crash was reported about 12:20 p.m. Friday on I-480 at 30th Street.

Sarpy County attorney files 'notice of aggravators' in death penalty case in Sonic shooting
Crime News

Sarpy County attorney files 'notice of aggravators' in death penalty case in Sonic shooting

  • Jessica Wade
  • Updated
Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov has filed a “notice of aggravators” in the death penalty case against Roberto Silva Jr.

