Sydeny Loofe was 'pounced upon' and killed by Boswell and Trail, prosecutor says

“It all makes a ton of sense if she’s a target to be killed,” Guinan said of Loofe.

The prosecutor said that Boswell “was joyful” when talking about torture and killing, and “got off” sexually from hearing screams of pain.

Guinan also pushed back on the Boswell’s main defense — that she was dominated by Trail — by pointing out that she had told other women who lived briefly with her and Trail that she was going to become the leader, and that they should obey commands from her, not Trail.

The defense will give its closing arguments after a break for lunch.

There has been more than two weeks of testimony about the death and dismemberment of Loofe, who disappeared on Nov. 15, 2017.

Boswell’s attorneys did not present any evidence, but instead asked the judge to dismiss the charges against their client.

Todd Lancaster of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy said prosecutors failed to prove that his client had participated in any violent act, or was aware Trail planned to kill Loofe.

Boswell, he said, “participated in a lot of conversations.”