Sydeny Loofe was 'pounced upon' and killed by Boswell and Trail, prosecutor says

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Sydney Loofe was “pounced upon” by Bailey Boswell and her boyfriend in a case of “an orgasmic desire to torture and kill,” a jury was told Tuesday.
The prosecution wrapped up its closing arguments in the first-degree murder trial of Boswell, 26, by detailing the timeline of events in her meeting Loofe via the internet dating app Tinder, to the discovery of Loofe’s dismembered body on Dec. 4-5, 2017.
Mike Guinan of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office told jurors that Boswell, a former high school sports standout from Leon, Iowa, acted “in tandem” with her boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, a 53-year-old ex-convict, to meet and kill Loofe.
Guinan said that Loofe was likely slain within the first 24 minutes of arriving at the Wilber apartment shared by Boswell and Trail.
“This was a climax killing,” he said. “There was an excitement, I will suggest to you.”
Unlike other women Boswell had met via Tinder, Loofe wasn’t immediately told about Boswell's boyfriend, Guinan said. Also, just before her final date with Loofe, Boswell and Trail purchased tools that could be used to dismember a body, along with a lot of bleach and Drano — chemicals, he suggested, that could be used to clean up after a homicide.
“It all makes a ton of sense if she’s a target to be killed,” Guinan said of Loofe.
The prosecutor said that Boswell “was joyful” when talking about torture and killing, and “got off” sexually from hearing screams of pain.
Guinan also pushed back on the Boswell’s main defense — that she was dominated by Trail — by pointing out that she had told other women who lived briefly with her and Trail that she was going to become the leader, and that they should obey commands from her, not Trail.
The defense will give its closing arguments after a break for lunch.
There has been more than two weeks of testimony about the death and dismemberment of Loofe, who disappeared on Nov. 15, 2017.
Boswell’s attorneys did not present any evidence, but instead asked the judge to dismiss the charges against their client.
Todd Lancaster of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy said prosecutors failed to prove that his client had participated in any violent act, or was aware Trail planned to kill Loofe.
Boswell, he said, “participated in a lot of conversations.”
Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson rejected the request to dismiss the charges, and the trial continued to final arguments.
Boswell faces the possibility of the death penalty if found guilty of first-degree murder. She could become the first woman sent to death row in the state.
Last year, a jury found Trail guilty of first-degree murder. Trail will find out in December whether he will be sentenced to death or life in prison.
At his trial, Trail testified that Loofe had died accidentally during a "sex game" in which Boswell and Loofe had taken turns being choked while having sex. He said he had gone too far with the choking, killing the 24-year-old native of Neligh, Nebraska.
Trail has said he didn't report the death to authorities because no one would believe an ex-convict that it was accidental. His jury, however, didn't believe the killing was accidental, convicting him of first-degree murder, which is an intentional slaying committed with premeditation.
Boswell's trial was moved to the central Nebraska community of Lexington due to the extensive publicity surrounding the case and first trial in eastern Nebraska.
