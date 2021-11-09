Sydney Loofe's family thankful daughter's murderers 'will never see the light of day'

The decision came a few months after Boswell's 55-year-old boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, a lifelong criminal, had been sentenced to die for his role in the killing.

Boswell, the Loofes said, deserved the death penalty as well.

She had lured their daughter via a Tinder date to an apartment in Wilber she shared with Trail on the false pretense that there was no boyfriend involved. If she hadn't done that, Sydney Loofe might be alive today, George Loofe said.

“I believe that she's as guilty or guiltier. If it wasn’t for her, my daughter would never have been there,” he said in an interview with The World-Herald after Monday's sentence was announced.

“If this doesn’t warrant the death penalty," he said, "I feel Nebraska should just get rid of it."

But the couple said the most important thing was that both Boswell and Trail were found guilty of first-degree murder, ensuring that they will "never see the light of day" again.

Boswell's life sentence comes with no possibility of parole. There is a remote chance that the Nebraska Board of Pardons, years from now, might vote to commute her sentence to a period of years, which would allow the possibility of release on parole. But the Pardons Board hasn't taken such steps for many years.