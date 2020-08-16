You are the owner of this article.
Tecumseh inmate with medical condition dies at Lincoln hospital, Nebraska prison official says
An 85-year-old inmate at the Tecumseh State Prison has died, an official in the Nebraska Corrections Department said Sunday.

Larry French died Friday at Bryan Medical Center's west campus. 

French was serving a six- to 18-year sentence after being convicted of first-degree sexual assault in Burt County. His cause of death was under investigation, but a spokeswoman said French was being treated for a medical condition. 

Under state law, a grand jury must conduct an investigation whenever an inmate dies in custody. 

