Tecumseh prison inmate seriously injured in assault by two other inmates

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Prison was injured in an assault by two other inmates Saturday.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for serious injuries, including cuts and puncture wounds to his arms and torso, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The assault occurred in an outside yard just after 11 a.m. Two homemade weapons were recovered by prison staff members shortly after.

An investigation of the incident will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution, the department said. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services disciplinary process will be used with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

