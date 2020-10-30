 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tecumseh State Prison staff member seriously injured in assault
0 comments

Tecumseh State Prison staff member seriously injured in assault

{{featured_button_text}}

A staff member at the Tecumseh State Prison was treated at a hospital for serious injuries after she was assaulted by an inmate Thursday.

The assault occurred after the staff member had given the inmate multiple directives to return to his housing unit and to stop blocking the doorway. He refused and punched the staff member multiple times, knocking her to the ground, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Additional personnel responded to the scene and pepper spray was used to help stop the attack.

An investigation of the incident will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution, the department said. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services disciplinary process will be used with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert