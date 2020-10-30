Tecumseh State Prison staff member seriously injured in assault

A staff member at the Tecumseh State Prison was treated at a hospital for serious injuries after she was assaulted by an inmate Thursday.

The assault occurred after the staff member had given the inmate multiple directives to return to his housing unit and to stop blocking the doorway. He refused and punched the staff member multiple times, knocking her to the ground, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Additional personnel responded to the scene and pepper spray was used to help stop the attack.

An investigation of the incident will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution, the department said. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services disciplinary process will be used with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.