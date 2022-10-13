 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen in Waverly suffers life-threatening injuries after being repeatedly stabbed

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was repeatedly stabbed by a 14-year-old boy at a park in Waverly, officials said Thursday. 

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to Wayne Park in Waverly about 11:45 a.m. Thursday. They found two teen boys — a 15-year-old who had been stabbed multiple times and a 14-year-old. The 14-year-old was taken into custody. 

The injured teen was taken to a hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

