Testimony in Boswell trial turns to 'sugar daddy' lifestyle and killing to become a 'witch'

The trial, which was moved from Wilber because of publicity about the case, is expected to wrap up on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Hills testified that she met someone named “Jenna” via Tinder, in the summer of 2017, several weeks before Loofe met Boswell.

Hills said that it wasn’t Boswell but Trail, an ex-convict from Tennessee, who picked her up in Lincoln for her first date.

During that date at a Wilber apartment shared by Trail and Boswell, Hills said she was told she could “come back around and stay around ... in their lives” if she wanted.

Hills was given $200 on that first visit and was told that was her weekly allowance if she agreed to join the group, she testified. Among the rules for joining — no contact with any other men, call Trail “Daddy,” check in with him every three hours and seek permission from him for any requests.

In exchange, Hills said she had to come to the Wilber apartment at least twice a week. She said Trail paid her bills, gave her gifts and money for marijuana, and took her, Boswell and another woman on an all-expenses paid trip to Branson, Missouri.

“Anytime I asked for anything I wasn’t told no,” she said.