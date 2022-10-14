 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas teen arrested near Grand Island, body found in trunk of car

Nebraska state troopers arrested a 17-year-old from Texas and found a woman's body in the car he was driving following a high-speed chase Friday afternoon near Grand Island. 

The teenager was severely injured when the pursuit on Interstate 80 ended in a crash, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. 

The State Patrol was alerted around 2:45 p.m. by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Texas that a Mazda 3 believed to be involved in a homicide was in Nebraska, according to the release. 

Troopers located the vehicle around 3 p.m. traveling west on I-80 near Grand Island, according to the release. An officer attempted to carry out a traffic stop, but the driver fled at speeds reaching over 110 mph.

The driver attempted to slow down after about 9 miles, but hit the back of a semi truck and left the road, hitting a tree in a ditch and suffering severe injuries, according to the release. The driver was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Once the car was stopped, troopers found the body of a woman in the trunk of the car, according to the release. They are working to identify the victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with Omaha.com for updates.

