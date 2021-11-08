Here's a look at the events in the Sydney Loofe murder case. Bailey Boswell and her boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, both were convicted of murdering Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk.
Trail has been sentenced to death. Boswell is being sentenced Monday. If sentenced to death, Boswell would become the first woman in Nebraska history to be on death row.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Charlotte Higgins
Digital Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today