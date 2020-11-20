Threat, bribe alleged in effort to get two drug suspects out of Hamilton County jail

Three people threatened and offered to bribe a Hamilton County employee in an effort to gain the release of two people who had been jailed on a drug-related offense, the Nebraska State Patrol said Friday.

On the morning of Nov. 5, the patrol said, a trooper found 14 pounds of methamphetamine and two handguns in a vehicle during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 near Giltner. A 28-year-old and a 33-year-old, both of Albuquerque, New Mexico, were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during a drug violation and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The two were taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

On Nov. 14, a Hamilton County employee reported that three people had come to her home, offered her money to release the two people from jail and threatened her.

Police from Aurora found the three people and took them into custody, the patrol said. A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of bribery, conspiracy to commit a felony, aiding and abetting the consummation of a felony, permitting or facilitating an escape and making terroristic threats. The two others, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting terroristic threats. All three were taken to the Hamilton County Jail.