 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Threat, bribe alleged in effort to get two drug suspects out of Hamilton County jail
0 comments

Threat, bribe alleged in effort to get two drug suspects out of Hamilton County jail

{{featured_button_text}}

Three people threatened and offered to bribe a Hamilton County employee in an effort to gain the release of two people who had been jailed on a drug-related offense, the Nebraska State Patrol said Friday.

On the morning of Nov. 5, the patrol said, a trooper found 14 pounds of methamphetamine and two handguns in a vehicle during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 near Giltner. A 28-year-old and a 33-year-old, both of Albuquerque, New Mexico, were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during a drug violation and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The two were taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

methpic1120

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 14 pounds of methamphetamine and two handguns during a traffic stop on I-80 near Giltner.

On Nov. 14, a Hamilton County employee reported that three people had come to her home, offered her money to release the two people from jail and threatened her.

Police from Aurora found the three people and took them into custody, the patrol said. A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of bribery, conspiracy to commit a felony, aiding and abetting the consummation of a felony, permitting or facilitating an escape and making terroristic threats. The two others, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting terroristic threats. All three were taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Officials transferred the two people who had been arrested during the Nov. 5 traffic stop to jails in other counties.

The Hamilton County employee’s identity and job are not being released to protect her, the patrol said. 

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert