Three arrested in connection with Lincoln's first homicide of 2022

Three people were arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man, marking Lincoln's first homicide of 2022.

Derrick Pearson, 32, and Briana Jelinek, 31, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Micah Berggren, 25, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Officers went to a spot near 28th and F Streets about 6:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of two men fighting. The officers found one man who was unresponsive and attempted lifesaving measures. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not released his identity.

Officials said they still were investigating what happened and plan to release further information on Friday morning.

Jelinek

Jelinek
Pearson

Pearson
Berggren

Berggren

