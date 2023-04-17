Lincoln police are asking the public for information after three people were shot early Sunday at an apartment complex in northwest Lincoln.

Police officers were called to the 3200 block of Portia Street just before 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers located multiple shell cases in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

A short time later, a 35-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old man arrived by private vehicle at a Lincoln hospital. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is urged to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. Pertinent information includes video or photographic evidence.