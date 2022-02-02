Three seconds, two lives: Trucker convicted in deaths of father, son on way to Husker game

A Miami trucker looked out his passenger window for three seconds before slamming into a pickup truck carrying a La Vista father and son on their way to a Husker game.
Those three seconds of distracted driving ended two lives: Mark Kaipust, 41, and his son Taylor, 7. The Kaipusts were sitting in their Chevy Colorado pickup truck as traffic had slowed before the exit to Memorial Stadium.
But for those three seconds and his failure to yield, prosecutors say, Yorkwind Crawford, 50, had been observing the rules of the road as he drove his Freightliner semi-trailer truck that Saturday morning.
Without evidence of reckless or drunken driving, the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office decided to reduce Crawford’s charges from felony to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.
Wednesday, Crawford returned to Lincoln and, flanked by his attorney, Mark Foxall, entered no contest pleas to both charges. Lancaster County Judge Timothy Phillips found him guilty of both and set Crawford’s sentencing for April 1. He faces up to a year in jail on each misdemeanor count — down from the three years in prison he faced on each of the original felony counts.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said Crawford’s driving amounted to carelessness, not recklessness.
He had been going 65 mph, the posted speed limit. Tests afterward revealed he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A search of his cellphone revealed no texts or other online activity at the time.
Felony motor vehicle homicide requires evidence of impairment or reckless driving.
Pruess gave the following account:
The Kaipusts had been on their way to Nebraska’s season-opening home game against Fordham Sept. 4. Kickoff was set for 11 a.m. At 9 a.m., they had joined a line of westbound cars that were backed up on I-80 for about a mile, waiting to exit to Interstate 180 to Memorial Stadium in downtown Lincoln.
The cars were traveling anywhere from 5 to 25 mph.
Crawford had been traveling west on Interstate 80. About 5 miles before, at mile marker 407, he passed a sign that cautioned motorists of “heavy traffic” ahead and urged them to keep a safe distance. However, Pruess said, traffic was light at that point of the Interstate.
Crawford was driving 65 mph in what he described as the slow lane, or the far right lane, of the three westbound lanes.
Around mile marker 402, he looked out his passenger window, to the north. It’s not clear what he was looking at — the landscape at that point has only scattered houses, two cellphone towers, a billboard and an occasional plane either going to or coming from Lincoln’s airport.
It’s possible Crawford was looking at his side-view mirror. A trooper wrote that Crawford told another driver, “I looked in my mirror,” and when he looked back through the windshield, he crashed with the rear of a pickup truck that had slowed because of traffic backing up.
“When he turned back to look at the road, it was too late,” Pruess said.
Pruess said investigators reviewed footage from two cameras on Crawford’s semi: one looking out through the windshield and the other showing Crawford and the cab.
The interior-facing camera showed Crawford looking out the passenger-side window for three seconds.
“The cause of the crash was determined to be solely the momentary distraction of looking out the window for three seconds prior to the crash,” Pruess said.
Crawford had claimed brake failure, but an inspection of his brakes revealed no evidence of brake failure before the crash, Pruess said.
Crawford hit Kaipust’s truck and several more vehicles, sending them into the right-hand ditch. He veered into the middle lane, hit several additional cars and came to a stop against the median barrier underneath the 14th Street bridge.
In all, Crawford hit seven vehicles, killing two and injuring five others.
“The driver of the seventh vehicle stated, ‘The semi showed no signs of slowing down. I saw a car flip, I saw one careen into the median and burst into flames. I sincerely believe all of this occurred because the semi driver was distracted,'" according to a trooper’s affidavit.
Foxall and Crawford declined to comment outside court Wednesday. Jim McGough, another of Crawford’s attorneys, has said that Crawford has children and is “completely torn up” over the crash.
Mark Kaipust’s loved ones include wife Jamie and surviving sons Kayden and Isaiah. Taylor, 7, was a sweet, fun-loving kid. Mark had coached his kids and others as a youth coach with Gross’ Junior Cougars program and was an assistant professor of occupational therapy at Creighton University.
