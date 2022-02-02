Three seconds, two lives: Trucker convicted in deaths of father, son on way to Husker game

He had been going 65 mph, the posted speed limit. Tests afterward revealed he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A search of his cellphone revealed no texts or other online activity at the time.

Felony motor vehicle homicide requires evidence of impairment or reckless driving.

Pruess gave the following account:

The Kaipusts had been on their way to Nebraska’s season-opening home game against Fordham Sept. 4. Kickoff was set for 11 a.m. At 9 a.m., they had joined a line of westbound cars that were backed up on I-80 for about a mile, waiting to exit to Interstate 180 to Memorial Stadium in downtown Lincoln.

The cars were traveling anywhere from 5 to 25 mph.

Crawford had been traveling west on Interstate 80. About 5 miles before, at mile marker 407, he passed a sign that cautioned motorists of “heavy traffic” ahead and urged them to keep a safe distance. However, Pruess said, traffic was light at that point of the Interstate.

Crawford was driving 65 mph in what he described as the slow lane, or the far right lane, of the three westbound lanes.