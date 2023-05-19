Three Cass County, Iowa, residents have been sentenced to 13 or more years in prison for distributing pills containing fentanyl that caused two overdoses.

Cam Christopher Jahnke, 33, Chase Daniel Jahnke, 29, and Kelsi Thurman, 27, were sentenced Tuesday for obtaining and distributing more than 10,000 pills containing fentanyl between August 2019 and June 2022, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Cam Jahnke was sentenced to 16 years and one month in prison, Chase Jahnke was sentenced to 17 years and Thurman was sentenced to 13 years, according to the release.

All three previously plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl causing serious bodily injury or death. An investigation found that they agreed to obtain fentanyl pills from sources in Omaha and then sold those pills in the Cass County area, the release said.

Two additional defendants in the case, Colby Clarken, 20, and Collin Clarken, 25, also plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl causing serious bodily injury or death and are scheduled to be sentenced in August, according to the release.

