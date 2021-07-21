Three siblings die in two-vehicle crash near Wahoo in Saunders County

“She was wonderful in speech and drama, she was very involved in her faith life at church and school,” her mother said. “She was just a light to anyone she met.”

James was “sweet and full of energy,” she said. “He loved to shoot guns with his brother and brother-in-law and worked on the family farm, loving every minute of it.”

Andrew was “a loving, sweet, deep-thinking little boy,” she said.

The couple said they are grateful for the outpouring of support.

“We’ve got lots of support in the family and from the community,” Allen Chohon said. “We are so thankful and overwhelmed by all the family, friends and community support.”

Investigators determined that Monica Chohon was driving a Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Highway 109 with her two brothers as passengers about 7 p.m. The Pontiac stopped at the intersection before Chohon tried to cross Highway 77. The car then was struck by an eastbound Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Hartung.

The crash caused the Pontiac to roll into the south ditch of the intersection. Investigators would like to speak with the driver of a third vehicle that was stopped on Highway 77 prior to the crash.

Anyone with information about the third vehicle at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 109 at the time of the crash is urged to call the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-479-4921.

