The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two men in the Panhandle after finding more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop for speeding Thursday.

A state trooper stopped a Chrysler 300 traveling east on Interstate 80 in Kimball County at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release. The trooper detected the odor of marijuana during the traffic stop.

As the trooper prepared to search the car, the driver, a 42-year-old man from Atlantic City, New Jersey, attempted to flee on foot, according to the patrol. The trooper followed him. A bystander stopped at the scene and assisted in taking the driver into custody.

A search revealed numerous bags of suspected marijuana contained in duffel bags located in the back of the car. The patrol said the total weight was approximately 120 pounds.

In addition to the driver, a 48-year-old passenger from Sacramento, California, also was arrested.

Both were booked into the county jail on suspicion of possessing more than 1 pound of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp. The patrol also alleges the driver resisted arrest and obstructed a peace officer.

