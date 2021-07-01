Trauma allowed Bailey Boswell to be 'dominated' by Aubrey Trail, defense attorney says

WILBER, Neb. — Growing up in small-town Iowa, Bailey Boswell was described as a bubbly, outgoing and popular kid who loved basketball and purchased breakfast for her younger siblings as she drove them to school.
But something changed after she went off to Des Moines on a partial college scholarship — she was sexually assaulted at a party, then later “pimped out” as an escort by an abusive boyfriend, and finally, “controlled and dominated” by a career criminal and con man.
Boswell’s defense attorney told a three-judge panel Thursday that those “mitigating factors,” and several others, should justify a life sentence for the convicted murderer, and not the death penalty.
Her mother, stepfather, grandmother and brother also pleaded for her life via videotaped testimony, saying it would be emotionally devastating for their family and Boswell’s 5-year-old daughter, Nahla.
“Nahla loves her so much, as well as the rest of us,” said Boswell’s mother, Prisilla, fighting back tears. “God’s the one who will have the final say … please don’t put her to death.”
Boswell, seated in the courtroom, audibly cried as her mother spoke.
Later, after her stepfather, Jeff, made a similar plea, she sobbed again, and turned around, red-eyed, to glance at her family seated in the gallery.
Boswell was adopted by Jeff Boswell, who had married her mother, after her biological father was murdered in a drug deal gone bad when she was less than 2 years old. The murderer was later executed in Missouri.
Now it’s Bailey Boswell, 27, potentially facing the death penalty.
A three-judge panel is taking testimony this week to determine if Boswell will become the first woman in Nebraska sentenced to death, or if she will receive a life sentence.
She was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the November 2017 slaying and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe. Loofe, 24, disappeared after arranging a date with Boswell via the dating app Tinder.
If Bailey Boswell is sentenced to death, she would be the first woman to receive the death penalty in Nebraska. Boswell was convicted in the slaying of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.
Boswell’s 54-year-old boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, an ex-con who grew up in Tennessee, was sentenced to die last month for his role in the murder.
The judges weigh any mitigating circumstances, such as undue influence by others, against any aggravating circumstances, such as the exceptional depravity of a slaying. Then they compare the case with others in which the death penalty was given in reaching their sentence. A decision is expected several weeks after the sentencing trial ends, which is scheduled Friday.
The chief prosecutor in the case, Doug Warner of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, dismissed suggestions that Boswell was somehow a victim in the murder.
He said that Boswell lost custody of her daughter because of drug use and neglect and that despite support from her family, she refused to attend counseling or take steps to regain custody of the child.
Warner said she met Trail via a website that lines up “sugar daddies” for women seeking older men to financially take care of them.
“The choice she made was for a sugar daddy. That’s what she wanted, and that’s what she got,” the prosecutor said.
Earlier, Warner said that Boswell had set up at least three Tinder accounts under fake names to line up dates that Trail used to recruit young women into their lifestyle, which involved stealing antiques, frequent trips to casinos, and group sex.
Boswell’s attorney Todd Lancaster said there were several mitigating factors that should justify a life sentence for his client, including that she was acting under duress and that her execution would be hard on her child and family.
Lancaster said Boswell was a “broken person” who, after one year in college, went from being a star athlete to catering to every demand made by Trail.
“She’s the perfect victim to fall prey to his manipulations,” Lancaster told the judges. “This is something that Trail has done over and over and over to women.”
The defense attorney pointed to statements given to authorities by a Louisiana woman enlisted by Trail. She said that she feared talking to police because Trail had a “gang” of followers who would harm her, her children, or burn down her home.
Trail, Lancaster said, has also consistently said Boswell didn’t participate in the actual killing but only aided in cleaning up after the crime and driving him to rural Clay County, where the body parts were dumped.
At his sentencing trial last month, Trail gave a slightly new version of what had happened — that he killed Loofe after she “freaked out” when he offered her a chance to join the couple’s criminal and sexual endeavors.
Warner has spun a much different version of events, saying that Trail and Boswell had talked for months about abducting and killing someone and that Boswell made comments about liking torture and sex.
Boswell’s family members, in their video testimony Thursday, portrayed Trail as “scum.” He initially identified himself as “Allen Gambino” and boasted about having lots of money and needing a bodyguard, they said.
Bailey, they said, obeyed his every order, and was under his control because of the money and gifts he gave her.
Lancaster said Boswell began going downhill in college, after a new basketball coach berated her and called her “worthless.” It was criticism she was unprepared to handle.
Family members learned that she had been sexually assaulted at a drunken party in Des Moines, leading her to abuse alcohol and marijuana. Then she moved in with an abusive boyfriend, who ended up “pimping her out” via an escort website.
After she bore a child with the boyfriend, Lancaster said that things improved for a while but that eventually, police removed her baby from the home and sent the child to live with Boswell’s mother.
She left the boyfriend and got a job at a tavern, he said, which is where she met Trail.
Family members said Boswell appeared to fear repercussions from Trail if she didn’t immediately obey his commands, including demands to cut short family visits.
But now, Boswell is no longer under his domination, Lancaster said, and has become a “generous” person while in jail, lending money to inmates who don’t have money to buy items in the jail commissary.
Scott Frakes, the director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections, testified Thursday morning that the state had no rules or plans on how to deal with a woman who is sentenced to death. The inmate would be housed at the women's prison near York, he said, but it hasn’t been decided if such an inmate would be isolated from other prisoners.
Lancaster has said that such isolation would be cruel and is a reason to impose a life sentence rather than the death penalty.
