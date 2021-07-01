Trauma allowed Bailey Boswell to be 'dominated' by Aubrey Trail, defense attorney says

Bailey, they said, obeyed his every order, and was under his control because of the money and gifts he gave her.

Lancaster said Boswell began going downhill in college, after a new basketball coach berated her and called her “worthless.” It was criticism she was unprepared to handle.

Family members learned that she had been sexually assaulted at a drunken party in Des Moines, leading her to abuse alcohol and marijuana. Then she moved in with an abusive boyfriend, who ended up “pimping her out” via an escort website.

After she bore a child with the boyfriend, Lancaster said that things improved for a while but that eventually, police removed her baby from the home and sent the child to live with Boswell’s mother.

She left the boyfriend and got a job at a tavern, he said, which is where she met Trail.

Family members said Boswell appeared to fear repercussions from Trail if she didn’t immediately obey his commands, including demands to cut short family visits.

But now, Boswell is no longer under his domination, Lancaster said, and has become a “generous” person while in jail, lending money to inmates who don’t have money to buy items in the jail commissary.